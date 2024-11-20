TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) Announces $0.36 Quarterly Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a dividend of 0.36 per share by the bank on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY has increased its dividend by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a dividend payout ratio of 50.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Trading Down 0.2 %

TRST traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $36.29. 58,365 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,449. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.63. The stock has a market cap of $689.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 0.81. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a fifty-two week low of $25.83 and a fifty-two week high of $37.84.

About TrustCo Bank Corp NY

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The company had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

Further Reading

