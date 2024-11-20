Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL remained flat at $25.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. 47,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $28.14.

Get Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No alerts:

About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.