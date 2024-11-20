Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 (NASDAQ:TRINL)

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.4375 per share on Sunday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th.
Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:TRINL remained flat at $25.32 during midday trading on Wednesday. 47,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,862. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a one year low of $24.98 and a one year high of $28.14.
About Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Capital Inc. - 7.00% No and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.