Triad Group plc Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:TRD)

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 7th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, December 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Triad Group Stock Performance

LON TRD opened at GBX 322 ($4.09) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 296.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 287.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. Triad Group has a twelve month low of GBX 120 ($1.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 360 ($4.57). The company has a market capitalization of £53.68 million, a PE ratio of -5,366.67 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Triad Group news, insider John C. Rigg acquired 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 280 ($3.55) per share, for a total transaction of £350,000 ($444,162.44). Corporate insiders own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.