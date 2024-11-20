Travelers Companies Inc. Buys Shares of 239,246 Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND)

Travelers Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 239,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000. Nextdoor comprises approximately 0.5% of Travelers Companies Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Travelers Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Nextdoor as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Cornerstone Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nextdoor during the third quarter worth about $791,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Nextdoor in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Nextdoor by 84.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 28,863 shares during the last quarter. 35.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on KIND shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nextdoor from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nextdoor from $2.20 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nextdoor

In related news, General Counsel Sophia Schwartz sold 17,529 shares of Nextdoor stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.58, for a total transaction of $45,224.82. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 304,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $786,038.28. This trade represents a 5.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

Nextdoor Price Performance

NYSE KIND opened at $2.46 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.52. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $2.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $940.07 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 1.08.

Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Nextdoor had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 53.23%. The business had revenue of $65.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Nextdoor Company Profile

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates a neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. The company enables neighbors and organizations to get information, give and get help, and build connections. It also offers advertising solutions, designs to generate value for businesses for connection and sales expansion.

