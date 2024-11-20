Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 2,042 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Tranquility Partners LLC lessened its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 26.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7,941.3% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,584,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,233,000 after acquiring an additional 4,527,347 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,846,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,862,000 after buying an additional 2,244,478 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 462.6% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,571,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,133,000 after buying an additional 1,292,314 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 797.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,383,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,229,166 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,115,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

SPDW stock opened at $35.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.10. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.17 and a fifty-two week high of $38.00.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

