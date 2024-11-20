Tranquility Partners LLC Sells 182 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Tranquility Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $151,578,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Shell by 13.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,715,078 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $450,180,000 after purchasing an additional 772,736 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Shell by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,698,247 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $122,579,000 after purchasing an additional 673,624 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,775,000. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of Shell during the third quarter worth about $37,274,000. Institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Shell from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays raised shares of Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Shell from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Shell to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shell Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $65.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $60.34 and a 1 year high of $74.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $67.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.09.

Shell Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.58%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

