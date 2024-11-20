Tranquility Partners LLC Has $230,000 Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Tranquility Partners LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,761 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Illumina by 462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,428,760 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $253,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Illumina by 305.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,485,599 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $155,067,000 after buying an additional 1,118,747 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Illumina by 41.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,753,504 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $378,111,000 after buying an additional 801,814 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,628,000. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Argus raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. HSBC upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Leerink Partners boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Illumina in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Illumina to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Illumina Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $135.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.43. Illumina, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.39 and a 52-week high of $156.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.47. The firm has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.26. Illumina had a negative net margin of 36.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Illumina’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

