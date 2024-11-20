Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (TTP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.59 on November 29th

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TTP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 4th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.59 per share by the investment management company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Trading Up 1.1 %
TTP stock opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.70 and a 200-day moving average of $39.35. Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund has a 12-month low of $26.43 and a 12-month high of $50.78.
Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund Company Profile
