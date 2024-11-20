Thumzup Media (NASDAQ:TZUP) Announces Approval of Bitcoin Investment as Treasury Reserve Asset

Thumzup Media Corporation, a prominent provider of innovative social media branding and marketing solutions, has recently disclosed a significant strategic move with the approval of a substantial investment in Bitcoin. In an 8-K filing dated November 15, 2024, the Company announced that its Board of Directors has greenlit the purchase of up to $1 million in Bitcoin, inclusive of fees and expenses.

The decision to venture into the world of cryptocurrencies comes at a time when the demand for Bitcoin is on the rise and its standing as a prominent asset class continues to solidify. Robert Steele, the Chief Executive Officer of Thumzup Media Corporation, expressed his confidence in Bitcoin’s potential as a sturdy reserve asset for the company’s treasury. With the recent emergence of Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and an increasing interest from institutional investors, the move to integrate Bitcoin in their treasury is seen as a prudent step towards value preservation.

Thumzup Media Corporation, listed on Nasdaq under the ticker symbol TZUP, specializes in pioneering social media branding solutions. The company’s flagship product, the Thumzup platform, offers a unique approach in allowing individuals to earn cash rewards through platforms like Venmo and PayPal for sharing posts about participating advertisers on various social media outlets, using the Thumzup App.

While this strategic investment in Bitcoin holds promises of diversification and potential returns, it does not come without risks. The volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, the regulatory uncertainties surrounding digital assets, and the looming threats of cyberattacks present challenges that Thumzup Media Corporation, along with its investors, will need to navigate carefully.

The decision to add Bitcoin to its treasury reflects Thumzup Media’s proactive stance towards embracing emerging financial trends and exploring new avenues for growth. As the cryptocurrency landscape continues to evolve, the impact of this strategic move on the company’s financial performance and market positioning will be closely monitored by investors and industry observers.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Investors are advised to exercise caution and diligence while interpreting these statements. Interested parties are encouraged to review Thumzup Media Corporation’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a comprehensive understanding of the associated risks and potential outcomes.

For more information, interested parties can refer to the official press release dated November 15, 2024, and the Company’s regulatory filings for additional details on this development.

