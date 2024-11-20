Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Trims Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,077,424 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.15% of The Carlyle Group worth $22,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% during the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CG. TD Cowen increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised The Carlyle Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

The Carlyle Group Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ CG opened at $51.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.81. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.21 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.70.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $895.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 24.91% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 482.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Carlyle Group

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 20.24 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel A. D’aniello sold 495,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $25,535,279.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,504,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,936,376.06. The trade was a 1.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,171,556 shares of company stock valued at $29,222,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile



The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Featured Articles

