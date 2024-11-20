Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Raises Stock Position in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,499 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,492 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned 0.06% of Cencora worth $24,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the second quarter valued at $26,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Cencora during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Cencora during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on COR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Cencora from $287.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on Cencora from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Leerink Partners cut their price target on Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cencora from $236.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.20.

NYSE COR opened at $240.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $232.75 and a 200-day moving average of $231.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Cencora, Inc. has a 12 month low of $194.56 and a 12 month high of $251.56. The company has a market cap of $47.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This is an increase from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cencora’s payout ratio is 29.29%.

In other news, Chairman Steven H. Collis sold 21,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.80, for a total transaction of $5,071,822.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 285,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,223,750.40. The trade was a 7.02 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

