Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Stake in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CPS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,442,067 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 30,697 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 14.10% of Cooper-Standard worth $33,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $574,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper-Standard during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,525 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 314,690 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,365,000 after buying an additional 55,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cooper-Standard by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 119,598 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 18,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cooper-Standard stock opened at $14.11 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.42 and a beta of 2.74. Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $20.82.

Cooper-Standard ( NYSE:CPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $685.35 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Cooper-Standard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, Cooper-Standard Automotive Inc, manufactures and sells sealing, fuel and brake delivery, and fluid transfer systems in the United States, Mexico, China, Poland, Canada, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers sealing systems, including dynamic seals, static seals, encapsulated glasses, textured surfaces with cloth appearance, obstacle detection sensor systems, FlushSeal systems, variable extrusions, specialty sealing products, stainless steel trims, and frameless systems.

