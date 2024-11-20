Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 75,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,618 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $21,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 376.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% in the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $223.00 and a 1-year high of $298.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.