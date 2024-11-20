Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 44.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,630 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 22.8% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 164,532 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $33,953,000 after buying an additional 18,222 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US in the 3rd quarter worth $5,722,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1,939.3% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 5,914 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 5,624 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US by 18.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,218,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.73, for a total transaction of $4,754,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,891,418.52. This represents a 5.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 132,309 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.74, for a total value of $26,030,472.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,551,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,183,874.96. The trade was a 7.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 455,338 shares of company stock worth $95,539,866 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $233.20 on Wednesday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $242.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $270.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $217.45 and its 200 day moving average is $193.82.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.29. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The firm had revenue of $20.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. This is an increase from T-Mobile US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is 29.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on T-Mobile US from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $216.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $230.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of T-Mobile US to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.83.

Get Our Latest Analysis on T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US Company Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.