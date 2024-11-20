Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Has $920,000 Holdings in Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Frequency Electronics comprises 0.7% of Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. owned 0.80% of Frequency Electronics worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Evernest Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Frequency Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Frequency Electronics Stock Up 1.0 %

FEIM opened at $12.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.31 million, a P/E ratio of 20.73 and a beta of 0.43. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.12 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Frequency Electronics ( NASDAQ:FEIM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.08 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 16.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd.

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

