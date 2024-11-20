Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. Buys 39 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $403.79 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $294.34 and a 1 year high of $410.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $373.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

