The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE) Increases Dividend to GBX 13.50 Per Share

The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 13.50 ($0.17) per share on Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from The Sage Group’s previous dividend of $6.95. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

The Sage Group Stock Up 17.0 %

Shares of SGE traded up GBX 183 ($2.32) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,260 ($15.99). 144,411,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,075,556. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of GBX 954.20 ($12.11) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,320 ($16.75). The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,018.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,049.92. The company has a market cap of £12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,925.00, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.53.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Sage Group from GBX 1,300 ($16.50) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Sage Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,173 ($14.89).

The Sage Group Company Profile

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud accounting software product and financial management software; Sage People, a HR and people management solution; Sage 200, a finance and business management solution; Sage X3, a business management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants, and bookkeepers to manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll for small businesses manage their payroll; and Sage HR for small and mid-sized businesses for record management, leave management, staff scheduling, and expenses services.

