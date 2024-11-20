The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Trading Down 1.2% – Here’s Why

The Property Franchise Group PLC (LON:TPFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 435.50 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 437.50 ($5.55). 71,189 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average session volume of 102,255 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 443 ($5.62).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 589 ($7.47) price target on shares of The Property Franchise Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

Get The Property Franchise Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TPFG

The Property Franchise Group Trading Down 1.2 %

The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend

The firm has a market cap of £278.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,302.63 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 435.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 437.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. The Property Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,842.11%.

Insider Transactions at The Property Franchise Group

In other The Property Franchise Group news, insider Michelle Brook sold 24,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.30), for a total transaction of £101,118.38 ($128,322.82). Also, insider David Arthur Raggett sold 212,400 shares of The Property Franchise Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 425 ($5.39), for a total transaction of £902,700 ($1,145,558.38). In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 386,591 shares of company stock valued at $162,631,838. Corporate insiders own 19.92% of the company’s stock.

The Property Franchise Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Property Franchise Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Property Franchise Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.