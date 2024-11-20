The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Position Decreased by MTM Investment Management LLC

MTM Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,285 shares of the company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 19,030.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,693,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674,286 shares during the last quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16,292.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 3,675,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653,477 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $301,950,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,788,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 14,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.78, for a total value of $2,382,692.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,856 shares in the company, valued at $1,673,351.68. This represents a 58.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 96,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $16,320,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,332,570. The trade was a 87.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,727 shares of company stock valued at $46,014,037 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $402.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average is $168.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $142.50 and a 1 year high of $177.94.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on PG. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays cut Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

