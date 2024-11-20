The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Purchased by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the quarter. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 20,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,299.80. This represents a 48.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total value of $218,778.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 555,943 shares in the company, valued at $97,929,359.45. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 27,788 shares of company stock worth $5,535,978. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

PNC opened at $205.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.78. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $127.08 and a 1 year high of $214.19. The stock has a market cap of $81.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.45 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th were issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 54.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PNC. Compass Point cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Stephens lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.96.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

