The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) EVP Adin M. Tooker Sells 6,865 Shares of Stock

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 6,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $803,479.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,972.80. This trade represents a 21.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

NYSE:HIG opened at $116.81 on Wednesday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.83 and a 52-week high of $123.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.84%.

Institutional Trading of The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 25th that permits the company to repurchase $3.30 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 27.6% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,309,000 after buying an additional 48,004 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $633,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 94.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 195,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $20,097,000 after purchasing an additional 94,717 shares during the period. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on HIG shares. Barclays assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.88.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

