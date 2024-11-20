The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $27.67, with a volume of 381388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

GEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Noble Financial lowered shares of The GEO Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of The GEO Group from $16.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut The GEO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GEO. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The GEO Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The GEO Group by 472.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in The GEO Group during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in The GEO Group by 38.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

