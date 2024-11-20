The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the second quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 30.9% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Estée Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.90.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.4 %

EL opened at $64.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $23.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.05. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.29 and a 12 month high of $159.75.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Estée Lauder Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 471.43%.

Insider Transactions at Estée Lauder Companies

In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total value of $315,963.41. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,114. The trade was a 6.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg acquired 77,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $64.01 per share, with a total value of $4,960,775.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 234,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,010,345. This trade represents a 49.36 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,296 shares of company stock valued at $1,423,366. Company insiders own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.