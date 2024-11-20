The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.22

The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be given a dividend of 1.22 per share on Friday, February 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%.
Clorox has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. Clorox has a payout ratio of 71.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Clorox to earn $7.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.1%.
Clorox Trading Down 0.6 %
CLX traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $168.16. 1,075,779 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,242,177. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.81 billion, a PE ratio of 58.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $162.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08. Clorox has a one year low of $127.60 and a one year high of $169.21.
Insider Buying and Selling at Clorox
In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $174.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $153.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded Clorox to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Clorox from $144.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.
Clorox Company Profile
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.
