Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Texas Community Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.80. The company had a trading volume of 4,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Texas Community Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $46.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.84 and a beta of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Terri Baucum sold 1,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total transaction of $26,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,761.25. This represents a 15.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anthony Scavuzzo purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $209,850.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 83,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,779.42. The trade was a 21.98 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Community Bancshares

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

