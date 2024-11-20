Teton Advisors (OTCMKTS:TETAA) Shares Down 0.2% – Time to Sell?

Teton Advisors, LLC (OTCMKTS:TETAA – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.62 and last traded at $14.62. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.65.
Teton Advisors Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.72.
Teton Advisors Company Profile
Teton Advisors, LLC is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm which provides portfolio management for investment companies, portfolio management for businesses or institutional clients. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income and balanced portfolio.
