Terra Firma Capital (CVE:TII) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Terra Firma Capital Co. (CVE:TII – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$7.25 and traded as high as C$7.25. Terra Firma Capital shares last traded at C$7.25, with a volume of 7,000 shares trading hands.
Terra Firma Capital Trading Down 0.5 %
The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 15.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 184.83. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.46 million, a P/E ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$7.25.
Terra Firma Capital Company Profile
Terra Firma Capital Corporation provides real estate financings to homebuilders, developers, and property owners in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the provision of commercial and residential development land and project financing for urban and suburban developments. Its services include first and second mortgages and mezzanine financing; and land banking, acquisition and development loans, and selected equity financings.
