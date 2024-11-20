Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.08.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TDOC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, COO Michael Willem Waters sold 4,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total transaction of $30,200.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 78,309 shares in the company, valued at $560,692.44. The trade was a 5.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 8,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.16, for a total value of $62,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,091.72. The trade was a 9.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,051 shares of company stock worth $143,565. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.7% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 84.5% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Doheny Asset Management CA purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $8.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.31. Teladoc Health has a one year low of $6.76 and a one year high of $22.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.10. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. The business had revenue of $640.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $630.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

