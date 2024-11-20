Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Stock Position Raised by Factorial Partners LLC

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Synchrony Financial accounts for about 2.9% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 57,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 4,417 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,690,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1,166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 49,136 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 20.8% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 46,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,311,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 37,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYF stock opened at $63.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.36. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.59. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $29.15 and a twelve month high of $67.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYF. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.43.

In other news, insider Curtis Howse sold 21,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $1,209,221.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,498,831.59. This trade represents a 18.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 34,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.99, for a total transaction of $2,220,253.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,291,879.13. This trade represents a 21.12 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

