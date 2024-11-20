Swiss National Bank Sells 1,300 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 141,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Ulta Beauty worth $55,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Choreo LLC grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 71.7% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $19,136,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ULTA. StockNews.com raised Ulta Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $505.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $450.00 to $472.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $420.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $342.17 on Wednesday. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $378.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The specialty retailer reported $5.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 54.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

