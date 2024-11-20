Swiss National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $75,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 24.5% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 106,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,940,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 32.5% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.2% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,871,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Broadridge Financial Solutions

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 10,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.82, for a total transaction of $2,439,902.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,118.98. This trade represents a 45.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Maura A. Markus sold 3,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.02, for a total value of $880,837.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,308,431.76. This trade represents a 12.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,033 shares of company stock valued at $23,382,322. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:BR opened at $224.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.90 and a beta of 1.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $182.57 and a one year high of $230.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.63.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $246.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

