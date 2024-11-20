Swiss National Bank Purchases 4,900 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 581,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Franco-Nevada worth $72,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,286,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,456,208,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,626,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,022,452,000 after purchasing an additional 151,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,374,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $878,696,000 after purchasing an additional 129,876 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 2.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,597,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $547,807,000 after buying an additional 120,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 13.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,489,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $433,538,000 after buying an additional 424,810 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. TD Cowen upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Franco-Nevada stock opened at $121.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.38, a PEG ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $126.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.93. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

