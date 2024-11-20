Swiss National Bank Purchases 10,400 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 463,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.28% of Teradyne worth $62,050,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 17.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 335,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,887,000 after buying an additional 50,156 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TER. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.62.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $104,779.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,903,539.20. This represents a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.49, for a total value of $83,431.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,204,987.82. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 8,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,080,634. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $102.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $90.24 and a one year high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $737.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.40 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 18.75%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.24%.

Teradyne declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, November 11th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 0.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

