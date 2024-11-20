Swiss National Bank Has $64.10 Million Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,817,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.30% of Invitation Homes worth $64,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INVH shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Invitation Homes Trading Down 0.3 %

Invitation Homes stock opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.01 and a fifty-two week high of $37.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.03.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.75%.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Further Reading

