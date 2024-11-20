Swiss National Bank Boosts Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 152,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.30% of Zebra Technologies worth $56,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 128,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,865,000 after buying an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 214.8% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 7,085 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 35,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,586,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 3,599.2% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 22,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,802,000 after acquiring an additional 21,955 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.18.

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

ZBRA stock opened at $382.40 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $216.60 and a 1 year high of $405.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 52.03 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $339.32.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 12.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 1,837 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $701,238.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,738.33. This represents a 13.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.