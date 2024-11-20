SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher Sells 13,142 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $99,616.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,430. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
SunOpta Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,823. The company has a market capitalization of $894.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.
SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on STKL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.
SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.
