SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Director Rebecca Fisher Sells 13,142 Shares

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) Director Rebecca Fisher sold 13,142 shares of SunOpta stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $99,616.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 108,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,430. The trade was a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

SunOpta Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SunOpta stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $7.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 805,823. The company has a market capitalization of $894.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.50 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.95. SunOpta Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.62 and a 52 week high of $7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Free Report) (TSE:SOY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The business had revenue of $176.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.30 million. SunOpta had a positive return on equity of 7.92% and a negative net margin of 2.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunOpta Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 321.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 467,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 356,700 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 11.2% in the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,198,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 323,397 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SunOpta by 7.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 642,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 44,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the third quarter worth $6,394,000. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SunOpta in the second quarter worth $535,000. Institutional investors own 85.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STKL. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of SunOpta in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Stephens lifted their price objective on SunOpta from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded SunOpta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.50.

SunOpta Inc engages in manufacture and sale of plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides plant-based beverages utilizing oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp, and other bases under the Dream and West Life brands; oat-based creamers under the SOWN brand; ready-to-drink protein shakes; and nut, grain, seed, and legume based beverages; packaged teas and concentrates; and meat and vegetable broths and stocks.

