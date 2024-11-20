Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed Acquires 50,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) Director Akbar Mohamed bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,660.56. This trade represents a 16.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Akbar Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, November 15th, Akbar Mohamed bought 54,717 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $207,924.60.
Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance
NYSE:NOVA opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.
Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.
About Sunnova Energy International
Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.
