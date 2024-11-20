Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Director Akbar Mohamed Acquires 50,000 Shares

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA – Get Free Report) Director Akbar Mohamed bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 352,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,660.56. This trade represents a 16.52 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Akbar Mohamed also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 15th, Akbar Mohamed bought 54,717 shares of Sunnova Energy International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $207,924.60.

Sunnova Energy International Stock Performance

NYSE:NOVA opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.06 and its 200 day moving average is $6.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $430.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.26. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.99 and a fifty-two week high of $16.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $235.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.23 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 11.15% and a negative net margin of 51.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.89.

Institutional Trading of Sunnova Energy International

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 237.8% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter valued at about $78,000.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc engages in the provision of energy as a service in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and solar energy system and energy storage system diagnostics services.

Featured Articles

