Strix Group (LON:KETL) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Strix Group Plc (LON:KETL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 57.20 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 58.40 ($0.74), with a volume of 232786 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 58.60 ($0.74).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Strix Group in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 67.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 77.51. The company has a market capitalization of £134.24 million, a PE ratio of 1,933.33 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Strix Group Plc designs, manufactures, and supplies kettle safety controls, and other components worldwide. The company offers thermostatic controls, cordless interfaces, and other products, such as water dispensers, taps, jugs, and filters. It also provides water heating and temperature control, steam management, and water filtration devices, as well as small household appliances for personal health and wellness.

