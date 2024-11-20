Strategy Asset Managers LLC Takes Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 24,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,730,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 0.15% of First Trust Water ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FIW. &PARTNERS acquired a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the second quarter worth $270,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,181,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in First Trust Water ETF by 556.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 78,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 66,197 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIW opened at $106.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a 52 week low of $85.68 and a 52 week high of $111.64.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

