Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 28,516 Shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lowered its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 22.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,799 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 28,516 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $6,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BHP. West Family Investments Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 10,069 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the period. SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of BHP Group by 4.4% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 60,915 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC boosted its stake in BHP Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BHP Group during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of BHP Group in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 3.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP Group Trading Up 0.4 %

BHP opened at $52.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.48. BHP Group Limited has a 52-week low of $50.90 and a 52-week high of $69.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

BHP Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $1.465 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.44.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BHP. Jefferies Financial Group cut BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Argus upgraded shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of BHP Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Report on BHP Group

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.