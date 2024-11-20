Strategy Asset Managers LLC Sells 11,168 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC reduced its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 34.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,168 shares during the quarter. Eaton accounts for approximately 1.3% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IAM Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the second quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Interval Partners LP raised its position in Eaton by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 151,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,571,000 after purchasing an additional 68,693 shares during the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton by 285.5% in the 2nd quarter. Scientech Research LLC now owns 5,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,801,000 after buying an additional 4,254 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 25.9% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 27,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after buying an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 67.6% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETN opened at $363.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $143.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Eaton Co. plc has a 1 year low of $224.52 and a 1 year high of $373.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.04.

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total value of $950,584.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,411.68. This represents a 44.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dorothy C. Thompson purchased 2,205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $300.30 per share, for a total transaction of $662,161.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $662,161.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,705 shares of company stock worth $24,516,346. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

ETN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Eaton from $327.00 to $320.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $374.00 price objective on shares of Eaton in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a report on Monday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $348.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $357.83.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

