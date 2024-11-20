Strategy Asset Managers LLC Purchases Shares of 4,754 Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,754 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 5.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,430,264 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $449,592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,458 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 156.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,133,508 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,356,000 after purchasing an additional 691,575 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 51.2% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 837,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $136,491,000 after purchasing an additional 283,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Leidos by 39.7% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 782,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $114,102,000 after purchasing an additional 222,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Leidos by 76.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,807 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $101,942,000 after acquiring an additional 303,775 shares during the period. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leidos alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on LDOS. Citigroup raised their target price on Leidos from $194.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Leidos from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Bank of America raised their target price on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $158.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.72 and a 12-month high of $202.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.97. The business had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 30.31% and a net margin of 7.37%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leidos news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $193,632.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total value of $535,777.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,594.97. This trade represents a 12.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.