Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $14.44 Million Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC decreased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,701 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,241 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin accounts for about 2.8% of Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $14,439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 60 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 67 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $570.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $611.00.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE:LMT opened at $533.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $574.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $526.21. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $413.92 and a fifty-two week high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.50 by $0.34. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.44% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $3.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.15. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.62%.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Further Reading

