Strategy Asset Managers LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Unique Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

ESGU stock opened at $129.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.66. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $98.92 and a fifty-two week high of $132.12.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.4387 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

