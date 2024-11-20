Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPD – Free Report) by 274.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,804 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC owned about 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RSPD. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 49,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after buying an additional 7,902 shares in the last quarter. CacheTech Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. CacheTech Inc. now owns 283,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,762,000 after acquiring an additional 22,138 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,157,000.

NYSEARCA RSPD opened at $52.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $454.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.38. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $42.45 and a 52-week high of $54.34.

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (RSPD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of large-cap US Consumer Discretionary stocks drawn from the S&P 500. RSPD was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

