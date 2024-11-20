Strategy Asset Managers LLC Boosts Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 55.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BKNG. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Booking by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter worth approximately $48,290,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its stake in Booking by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 3,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,951,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in Booking by 88.8% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its stake in Booking by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 5,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $4,976.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3,079.50 and a fifty-two week high of $5,069.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4,407.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $4,012.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 23.75%.

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,722,379.07. This represents a 2.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,940.00 to $4,510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $3,560.00 to $4,900.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup increased their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Booking from $4,500.00 to $5,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,785.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

