Strategic Minerals (LON:SML) Shares Up 0.5% – Still a Buy?

Strategic Minerals Plc (LON:SML – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.22 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.22 ($0.00). 55,296 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,947,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.22 ($0.00).

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.19. The company has a market cap of £4.65 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Strategic Minerals Plc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mining projects. The company operates the Cobre mine in New Mexico, which sells magnetite for use in the cement, fertilizer, dense media/medium, paint pigment, water jet cutting, ballast, magnet, toner, coal cleaning, and landscaping markets.

