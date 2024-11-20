Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 603 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FTEC. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 46,646.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 811,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,280,000 after purchasing an additional 809,315 shares during the period. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,275,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 95,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,884,000 after acquiring an additional 54,133 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 98,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,096,000 after acquiring an additional 47,500 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 263,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,207,000 after acquiring an additional 40,910 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC traded up $2.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $182.13. 175,403 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,622. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 12 month low of $135.17 and a 12 month high of $186.33.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

