Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 5,126 Shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Free Report) by 12.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,126 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $2,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 8,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,121,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IHI stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $60.00. The company had a trading volume of 579,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 825,715. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 0.83. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a 12-month low of $48.52 and a 12-month high of $60.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.31.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (IHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Medical Equipment index, a market-cap-weighted index of manufacturers and distributors of medical devices in the US. IHI was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

