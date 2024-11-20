Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC Sells 2,866 Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR)

Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC cut its stake in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC’s holdings in MFS Charter Income Trust were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MCR. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust during the second quarter valued at $75,000. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 15.8% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 25,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 3,543 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 107.4% during the second quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 19,861 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 7.2% during the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 44,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MFS Charter Income Trust by 557.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 65,030 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MFS Charter Income Trust stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.20. 82,783 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,306. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

